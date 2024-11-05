VTEX Strengthens Market Position with Q3 Growth

VTEX (VTEX) has released an update.

VTEX reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with subscription revenue growing by 22% and gross profit rising by 28%, reflecting a robust expansion in their commerce platform. The company saw significant sales momentum with new customer collaborations and expansions across Europe, the US, and Latin America, boosting their confidence in future growth. VTEX is solidifying its role as a vital partner for global brands, achieving a 14% non-GAAP operating income margin and enhancing its market position.

