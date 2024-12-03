Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Closes First Tranche of Funding

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (TSE:VM) has released an update.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising nearly half a million dollars to fuel its pharmaceutical projects. The company plans to use the proceeds primarily for product testing, auditing, and operational expenses, while aiming to secure further funding by the end of December.

