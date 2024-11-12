News & Insights

Voyager has sufficient resources for planned operating expenses into 2027

November 12, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Voyager is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet that supports the advancement and growth of its platform and pipeline. Voyager continues to assess its planned cash needs both during the current period and in future periods. We expect our cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, along with amounts expected to be received as reimbursement for development costs under the Neurocrine and Novartis collaborations and interest income, to be sufficient to meet Voyager’s planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.

