Voya Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Voya Financial ( (VOYA) ) has shared an announcement.

Voya Financial reported robust third-quarter 2024 results, with net income of $98 million and adjusted operating earnings of $190 million. Strong performance in Wealth Solutions and Investment Management countered higher loss ratios in Health Solutions. The company is on track to return $800 million to shareholders in 2024, supported by a $500 million stock repurchase authorization. Voya’s acquisition of OneAmerica’s retirement plan business is set to enhance its market position and drive profitable growth in 2025.

For detailed information about VOYA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.