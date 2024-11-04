News & Insights

Voya Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 04, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Voya Financial ( (VOYA) ) has shared an announcement.

Voya Financial reported robust third-quarter 2024 results, with net income of $98 million and adjusted operating earnings of $190 million. Strong performance in Wealth Solutions and Investment Management countered higher loss ratios in Health Solutions. The company is on track to return $800 million to shareholders in 2024, supported by a $500 million stock repurchase authorization. Voya’s acquisition of OneAmerica’s retirement plan business is set to enhance its market position and drive profitable growth in 2025.

