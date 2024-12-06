News & Insights

Voxtur Analytics Updates Financial Statements for Q3 2024

December 06, 2024 — 07:02 pm EST

Voxtur Analytics (TSE:VXTR) has released an update.

Voxtur Analytics has amended its financial statements and management discussion for Q3 2024 to correct disclosures and typographical errors. The adjustments include reclassifying certain credit facilities as current liabilities due to covenant violations. These amendments aim to provide a clearer financial picture for investors and stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:VXTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

