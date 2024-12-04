News & Insights

Vox Royalty Gains First Gold Revenues in Australia

December 04, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Vox Royalty (TSE:VOXR) has released an update.

Vox Royalty Corp. has announced its first royalty revenues from its Castle Hill and Bulong gold projects in Western Australia, thanks to partners Evolution Mining and Black Cat Syndicate. With gold prices near record highs, Vox is also expecting revenues from its Otto Bore gold royalty soon, potentially contributing $3M-$4M in 2025. This revenue marks a significant milestone for Vox, signifying growth and profitability for the company.

