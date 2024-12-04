Vox Royalty Gains First Gold Revenues in Australia

Vox Royalty (TSE:VOXR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Vox Royalty Corp. has announced its first royalty revenues from its Castle Hill and Bulong gold projects in Western Australia, thanks to partners Evolution Mining and Black Cat Syndicate. With gold prices near record highs, Vox is also expecting revenues from its Otto Bore gold royalty soon, potentially contributing $3M-$4M in 2025. This revenue marks a significant milestone for Vox, signifying growth and profitability for the company.
For further insights into TSE:VOXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.