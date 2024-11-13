Vow ASA to Release Q3 Financial Results

Vow ASA (SSHPF) has released an update.

Vow ASA, a leading company in converting waste and biomass into clean energy, is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 26, 2024. The company, which holds a strong position in the cruise market and other industries focused on decarbonization, will host a presentation and Q&A session available both in-person in Oslo and online.

