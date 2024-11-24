Vonex Urges Shareholders to Favor MaxoTel Over Swoop

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Vonex Limited is advising its shareholders to accept the MaxoTel all-cash offer of 4.4 cents per share amidst concerns over Swoop Holdings Limited’s takeover bid, which is contingent on uncertain financing terms. Swoop’s proposal lacks a cash alternative, raising liquidity concerns for Vonex shareholders who may find it difficult to sell newly acquired Swoop shares. The Vonex board recommends no action on the Swoop offer until further details are reviewed.

