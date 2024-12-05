News & Insights

Vonex Favors MaxoTel’s Cash Offer Amid Swoop Uncertainty

December 05, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited urges its shareholders to accept MaxoTel’s unconditional 4.4c cash offer, while advising against taking any action regarding Swoop’s uncertain and conditional takeover proposal. The MaxoTel offer, which expires soon, is presented as a more reliable option compared to Swoop’s share-based offer that lacks a secure cash component. Vonex continues to explore opportunities with MaxoTel through a Scheme of Arrangement, although at a slightly lower cash value.

