Volta Metals Expands in Seymour Lithium Camp

Volta Metals Ltd. successfully closed an oversubscribed private placement, raising $241,000 to advance its exploration activities in the Seymour Lithium Camp, Ontario. The company is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of additional strategic claims and is mobilizing crews for exploration in the ZigZag Project. Insiders have increased their holdings, showing strong internal confidence in the company’s growth potential.

