News & Insights

Stocks

Volt Resources Innovates in Graphite Purification Process

November 10, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volt Resources Ltd (AU:VRC) has released an update.

Volt Resources Ltd is pushing forward with its innovative graphite purification process, having extended its provisional patent and initiated a cost-saving pre-feasibility study for a US Graphite Refinery. This low-cost method promises to overcome the challenges and high expenses of conventional purification techniques, positioning Volt to tap into diverse markets beyond just lithium-ion batteries.

For further insights into AU:VRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.