Volt Resources Exceeds Graphite Production Target

November 11, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Volt Resources Ltd (AU:VRC) has released an update.

Volt Resources Ltd has surpassed its graphite production target at Zavalievsky Graphite, achieving 638 tonnes against a target of 550 tonnes within 12 days. This marks a successful start to their production campaign, underscoring Volt’s position as a strong player in the graphite and battery materials sector. Investors may find Volt’s continued progress and expansion efforts, including the Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania, promising for future growth.

Trending Articles

