Volt Carbon Secures Funding for Aerospace Innovations

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. has received funding from the DAIR Green Fund for two innovative aerospace projects focused on high-performance carbon materials and lithium-ion battery advancements. These initiatives aim to revolutionize the aerospace industry by enhancing the capabilities of graphite and graphene materials for more sustainable aviation solutions.

