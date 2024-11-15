News & Insights

Volt Carbon Secures Funding for Aerospace Innovations

November 15, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc (TSE:VCT) has released an update.

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. has received funding from the DAIR Green Fund for two innovative aerospace projects focused on high-performance carbon materials and lithium-ion battery advancements. These initiatives aim to revolutionize the aerospace industry by enhancing the capabilities of graphite and graphene materials for more sustainable aviation solutions.

