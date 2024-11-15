News & Insights

Volex Proposes Acquisition of TT Electronics Amid Challenges

Volex plc (GB:VLX) has released an update.

Volex plc, a leader in connectivity solutions, has made two proposals to acquire TT Electronics, offering an attractive mix of cash and shares, which were rejected by TT Electronics’ board. Despite TT Electronics’ financial challenges, Volex believes a merger would create a more diversified and profitable leader in the electronics market, leveraging synergies and growth opportunities. TT Electronics shareholders are encouraged to consider the proposal, which promises immediate cash benefits and long-term growth potential.

