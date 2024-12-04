News & Insights

Vodafone Sells Stake in Indus Towers

December 04, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone has announced the sale of its 3% stake in Indus Towers through an accelerated book build offering. The proceeds will be used to repay Vodafone’s outstanding borrowings and potentially support a capital raise by Vodafone Idea Limited. This strategic move aims to strengthen Vodafone’s financial position and ensure obligations to Indus Towers are met.

