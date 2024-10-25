Vobile Group Adjusts Convertible Bonds Timeline

Vobile Group (HK:3738) has released an update.

Vobile Group Limited has announced a revision in the completion date for the issuance of convertible bonds, extending it to November 15, 2024. This move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to finalize conditions with investors, impacting its stock market positioning. Investors are advised to exercise caution in light of these developments.

