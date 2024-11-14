News & Insights

VivoPower’s Caret Digital Ventures into Crypto Mining

November 14, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

VivoPower International (VVPR) has released an update.

VivoPower International’s subsidiary, Caret Digital, is set to transform up to 55MW of its solar farm portfolio for mining Dogecoin and Litecoin, potentially generating annual revenues of $150 million. This strategic move follows a proposal for a reverse merger with a Canadian group and aligns with Caret Digital’s Power-to-X strategy. VivoPower’s shareholders have already approved this spin-off, marking a significant step in the company’s sustainable energy solutions journey.

