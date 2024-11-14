VivoPower’s Caret Digital Ventures into Crypto Mining

VivoPower International (VVPR) has released an update.

VivoPower International’s subsidiary, Caret Digital, is set to transform up to 55MW of its solar farm portfolio for mining Dogecoin and Litecoin, potentially generating annual revenues of $150 million. This strategic move follows a proposal for a reverse merger with a Canadian group and aligns with Caret Digital’s Power-to-X strategy. VivoPower’s shareholders have already approved this spin-off, marking a significant step in the company’s sustainable energy solutions journey.

For further insights into VVPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.