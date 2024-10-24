Viva Leisure Ltd. Updates on Stock Buy-back Progress

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, with 7,252 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 857,930 securities bought back so far. This strategic move aims to consolidate the company’s shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

