Vitura Health’s AGM Success and Digital Expansion

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vitura Health Limited successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed, showcasing shareholder support and stability. The company, listed on the ASX, continues to make strides in the digital health sector, operating platforms like Canview for medicinal cannabis distribution and telehealth services through Doctors on Demand. Their strategic ventures, including a joint effort to distribute psychedelics, highlight Vitura’s commitment to expanding its healthcare solutions.

For further insights into AU:VIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.