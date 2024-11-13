VitalHub’s Strong Q3 and Strategic Acquisitions

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) has released an update.
VitalHub Corp. reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with a 25% increase in both annual recurring revenue and total revenue compared to the previous year. The company also completed acquisitions of MedCurrent and Strata Health, boosting its pro forma ARR to $68 million and strengthening its position in the digital healthcare market.
