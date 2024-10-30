News & Insights

VitalHub Acquires Strata Health to Boost Market Reach

October 30, 2024 — 05:06 pm EDT

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) has released an update.

VitalHub Corp. has acquired Strata Health Solutions, a leading provider of patient flow solutions, for C$32.3 million to enhance its electronic referral market. This acquisition is expected to improve healthcare processes internationally, offering better services to a wide network of hospitals and health systems.

