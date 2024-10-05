Vista Outdoor To Sell Revelyst, Kinetic Units For $3.4 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) announced that it has agreed to sell Revelyst to Strategic Value Partners or SVP in an all-cash transaction based on an enterprise value of $1.125 billion. The transaction is expected to be close by January 2025. At the closing of SVP Transaction, SVP will pay Revelyst stockholders $19.25 in cash per share of Revelyst common stock.

In connection with SVP Transaction, Vista Outdoor also entered into amendment to merger deal with Czechoslovak Group a.s. or CSG to buy The Kinetic Group, increasing the purchase price for the Kinetic Group to $2.225 billion. CSG and Vista Outdoor have mutually agreed to extend the termination date of the merger agreement to December 11, 2024.

At closing of CSG deal, Vista Outdoor stockholders will receive $25.75 in cash per Vista Outdoor share and one share of Revelyst common stock for each share of Vista Outdoor common stock.

Together, the CSG and the SVP Transaction represent an enterprise value of $3.35 billion and will deliver an estimated $45 per share in cash to Vista stockholders.

In connection with the announcement of both transactions, Vista Outdoor will adjourn the special meeting of stockholders currently scheduled for October 9, 2024.

