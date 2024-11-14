Vislink price target lowered to $9 from $12 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered the firm’s price target on Vislink (VISL) to $9 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported “disappointing” Q3 results as equipment orders for Live Entertainment experienced softness with customers halting spending plans during the Olympics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, while the Mil/Gov business is growing, there was a large order delay in the Middle East, the firm says. Citing the limited visibility on timing of large orders, Alliance cut estimates.

