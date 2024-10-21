Vision Sensing Acquisition announces delisting and liquidation

Vision Sensing Acquisition (VSAC), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that the Sponsor, Vision Sensing LLC, did not deposit the required extension fee into the Company’s trust account at Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, which was due on October 3, 2024, in order to extend the date by which the Company must consummate its initial business combination from October 3, 2024, to November 3, 2024. VSAC is no longer able to pursue a business combination. Therefore, the Company will dissolve and liquidate.

