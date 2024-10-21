News & Insights

Stocks
VSAC

Vision Sensing Acquisition announces delisting and liquidation

October 21, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Vision Sensing Acquisition (VSAC), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that the Sponsor, Vision Sensing LLC, did not deposit the required extension fee into the Company’s trust account at Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, which was due on October 3, 2024, in order to extend the date by which the Company must consummate its initial business combination from October 3, 2024, to November 3, 2024. VSAC is no longer able to pursue a business combination. Therefore, the Company will dissolve and liquidate.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VSAC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.