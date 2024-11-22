News & Insights

Vision Marine Unveils Strategic Hub at Aileron

November 22, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) has released an update.

Vision Marine Technologies announces the establishment of a strategic hub for electric boat sales, rentals, and distribution at the grand opening of Aileron Residences in Dania Beach, Florida. This development positions Vision Marine as a key player in the waterfront project, offering exclusive use of commercial docks and featuring electric boats like the acclaimed Fantail 217 and Four Winns H2e Bowrider. The Aileron project highlights Vision Marine’s commitment to expanding its innovative electric marine propulsion systems, benefiting both residents and visitors.

