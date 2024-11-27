Virtus Investment price target raised to $274 from $264 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Virtus Investment (VRTS) to $274 from $264 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its model to reflect the October AUM release and mark to market through November 21. Since the election, Virtus is up 13%, which Piper believes is driven by market strength and its small cap focus that could drive an improvement in flows.
