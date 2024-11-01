Virtual Mind Holding Plans Share Consolidation and Expansion

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (HK:1520) has released an update.

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited is set to discuss significant changes at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders will consider a proposal to consolidate shares and approve a subscription agreement with King Castle Enterprises Limited for the issuance of 25 million new shares. These moves are poised to impact the company’s stock structure and capital dynamics.

