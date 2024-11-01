News & Insights

Stocks

Virtual Mind Holding Plans Share Consolidation and Expansion

November 01, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (HK:1520) has released an update.

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited is set to discuss significant changes at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders will consider a proposal to consolidate shares and approve a subscription agreement with King Castle Enterprises Limited for the issuance of 25 million new shares. These moves are poised to impact the company’s stock structure and capital dynamics.

For further insights into HK:1520 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.