Virtual Mind Holding Invests in Digital Currency Platform

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (HK:1520) has released an update.

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited has entered into a non-legally binding investment framework agreement with N-Bridge Capital Group Limited, injecting HK$6 million to acquire a 10% stake in the company. This strategic move grants Virtual Mind Holding pre-emptive subscription rights and preferential dividend distribution from the target company, which specializes in digital currencies and NFTs. The agreement highlights Virtual Mind’s commitment to expanding its footprint in innovative financial technologies.

For further insights into HK:1520 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.