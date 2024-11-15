Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces $5M Public Offering

The latest announcement is out from Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( (VRPX) ).

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has announced a $5 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, set at $0.50 per share, to support its innovative drug delivery systems targeting pain management. The funds will aid in the development of Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic technology, and other corporate purposes. Spartan Capital Securities is managing the offering, which is expected to close on November 14, 2024.

