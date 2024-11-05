Viridis Mining Advances Rare Earth Ventures with New JV

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has announced a joint venture with Ionic Rare Earths Limited, forming Viridion to spearhead the production and recycling of Rare Earth Oxides in Brazil. This strategic move positions Viridion as a potential leader in the Latin American rare earth market, with plans for integrated supply chain development and partnerships with local technological centers. The initiative aims to advance rare earth magnet manufacturing and reduce dependency on Chinese supply chains.

