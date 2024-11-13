Viridian Therapeutics price target raised to $34 from $27 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) to $34 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects veligrotug to meet the endpoints in chronic thyroid eye given that Tepezza demonstrated efficacy in chronic TED treatment. It thinks veligrotug will show at least comparable efficacy to Tepezza.

