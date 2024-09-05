Virco Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What in the Offing?

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC is expected to have generated stronger performance in second-quarter fiscal 2025.



In the last reported quarter, VIRC’s earnings per share (EPS) and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 200% and 24%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, revenues increased 33.7% and EPS expanded 244.4%.



The company’s bottom line topped the consensus mark in seven of the trailing eight quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s EPS has remained stable at $1.00 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates 5.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s 95 cents.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-eps-surprise | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $115.9 million, indicating a rise of 8% year over year.

Factors to Note

VIRC is likely to have generated higher net sales and earnings in the fiscal second quarter. Virco’s vertically integrated model remains highly adaptable to assist schools in adjusting their calendars and curricula to address student learning challenges. This adaptability, coupled with solid control over inventories, delivery performance and the entire order-to-cash cycle, enables the company to generate better results.



Virco’s strategic decision to always keep its operations domestic has positioned it well in the current economic environment, mitigating labor and supply chain hurdles. Also, it is actively evaluating potential acquisitions to expand and strengthen its current capabilities via major equipment purchases, as well as bolt-on acquisitions of smaller companies or suppliers.



However, VIRC is experiencing a shrinking backlog, which is a good predictor of future revenues. This trend suggests potential revenue challenges in the upcoming busy seasons (fiscal second and third quarters) when schools typically place large orders for furniture. Also, declining inventory levels have been affecting the company. This decline could suggest an expectation of lower sales volumes in the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Virco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The company presently has an Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Virco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Key Consumer Discretionary Picks

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18.1% and 69.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. DDI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 12.6% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MCRI has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 2.3% and 10%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.