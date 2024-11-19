Vir Biotechnology announces results from SOLSTICE trial

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) announced results from the SOLSTICE Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating tobevibart alone, or in combination with elebsiran, in people with chronic hepatitis delta, or CHD. The most-advanced investigational human monoclonal antibody and siRNA combination dosed monthly achieved 100% virologic response and rapid hepatitis delta virus, or HDV, RNA suppression. HDV RNA below the lower limit of quantification, target not detected, or TND, the best measure that the virus is cleared from the body, was achieved in 41% of participants at Week 24 rising to 64% of participants by Week 36. In a cohort that reached Week 60, 80% achieved HDV RNA TND. These data were presented in an oral session at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, or AASLD, The Liver Meeting, in San Diego, California. Based on these results, and following a recent meeting with the FDA, Vir Biotechnology plans to initiate the Phase 3 registrational ECLIPSE program in the first half of 2025 to further evaluate the combination of tobevibart and elebsiran for the treatment of CHD. Clinical trial participants were randomized to receive tobevibart 300 mg monotherapy every two weeks or a combination of tobevibart 300 mg and elebsiran 200 mg every four weeks. In addition, the participants from previous tobevibart or elebsiran monotherapy cohorts could rollover to receive the combination of tobevibart 300 mg and elebsiran 200 mg every four weeks. Rates of virologic suppression were evaluated at Week 24, and further assessed at Weeks 36, 48 and 60 in those participants that had reached each timepoint. Further monitoring will continue up to 192 weeks. 100% of participants across combination arms achieved an HDV RNA 2 log10 decrease or below limit of detection at Week 24, and this rate was sustained over time in all participants at Weeks 36 and those in the rollover cohort that reached Week 60. HDV RNA TND was achieved in 41% of participants across combination arms at Week 24 and this rose to 64% at Week 36. By week 60, this had risen further with 80% of participants in the rollover cohort having achieved no detectable viral RNA. Approximately 90% of participants receiving the combination achieved reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen values below less than10 IU/mL at Week 24, with sustained responses at later time points. This indicates suppression of the key biologic mechanisms that HDV requires for viral replication. Alanine aminotransferase decreased in most participants between Day 1 and Week 24 and normalized in 47% of participants in the combination de novo cohort and 56% in the rollover cohort by Week 24. These rates were sustained at Week 36. The protocol defined combined endpoint of HDV RNA decrease 2 log10 compared to baseline or HDV RNA below LOD and ALT normalization at Week 24 was observed in 47% of participants in the combination de novo arm. The more stringent composite endpoint of HDV RNA TND and ALT normalization was achieved in 19% of participants in the combination de novo arm at Week 24, which increased to 27% by Week 36. This trend was reflected in the combination rollover cohort in which 33% of participants achieved this endpoint at Week 24 and 40% at Week 60. Rates of HDV RNA suppression and ALT normalization were similar between non-cirrhotic and cirrhotic participants across combination arms. The safety profile of tobevibart and elebsiran is consistent with previous studies. Treatment-emergent adverse events were generally mild or moderate and transient across all treatment groups, with influenza-like illness being the most common event. No ALT flares were observed. There were no study-related discontinuations in the combination arms, and no treatment-related severe adverse events were reported. Following a meeting with the FDA, Vir Biotechnology finalized the design of the Phase 3 registrational clinical program, ECLIPSE, which evaluates the tobevibart and elebsiran combination in people living with CHD. This program, which will commence in the first half of 2025, will include three randomized, controlled trials designed to evaluate the combination therapy in comparison to deferred treatment or bulevirtide. All studies will enroll both cirrhotic and non-cirrhotic participants. ECLIPSE 1 and 2 are Phase 3 trials designed to provide the registrational efficacy and safety data needed for submission to global regulatory agencies. ECLIPSE 3 is a Phase 2b trial designed to provide important supportive data, particularly in Europe, to help establish appropriate pricing and reimbursement in key markets.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VIR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.