VIQ Solutions Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

VIQ Solutions has reported impressive financial results for Q3 2024, driven by revenue growth and improved operational efficiency. Key improvements in their AI-driven Netscribe platform and successful court migrations in Australia contributed to increased margins and significant productivity gains. The company is well-positioned for continued growth with enhanced client engagement and robust contract renewals.

