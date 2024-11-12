News & Insights

Stocks

VIQ Solutions Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 12, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) has released an update.

VIQ Solutions has reported impressive financial results for Q3 2024, driven by revenue growth and improved operational efficiency. Key improvements in their AI-driven Netscribe platform and successful court migrations in Australia contributed to increased margins and significant productivity gains. The company is well-positioned for continued growth with enhanced client engagement and robust contract renewals.

For further insights into TSE:VQS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VQSSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.