Vinyl Group Ltd Expands Share Issuance Strategy

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd, Australia’s only ASX-listed music company, has issued over 159 million new shares following the partial conversion of its convertible notes and associated options. This move marks a significant step in Vinyl Group’s financial strategies, potentially impacting its market position as it continues to connect music creators, fans, and brands globally.

