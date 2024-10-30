News & Insights

Vinyl Group Ltd Expands Share Issuance Strategy

October 30, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd, Australia’s only ASX-listed music company, has issued over 159 million new shares following the partial conversion of its convertible notes and associated options. This move marks a significant step in Vinyl Group’s financial strategies, potentially impacting its market position as it continues to connect music creators, fans, and brands globally.

