VinFast Dominates Vietnam’s Electric Vehicle Market

VinFast Auto Ltd. has solidified its position as the leading automotive brand in Vietnam, delivering over 11,000 electric vehicles in October, marking a 21% increase from the previous month. This achievement underscores the brand’s dominance in the domestic market, with the VF 3 and VF 5 models leading the sales. VinFast’s rapid growth highlights a significant shift in the Vietnamese automotive industry, as the domestic brand surpasses foreign competitors.

