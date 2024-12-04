Vinci Partners reinstated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage of Vinci Partners (VINP) with a Buy rating and $13 price target The company’s combination with Compass puts Vinci Partners in an attractive position as one of the largest alternative asset managers in Latin America, with presence in seven countries and expansion of its LP base by almost 3-times, and the firm is constructive on the Fee Related Earnings growth outlook of the combined company, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VINP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.