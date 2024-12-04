News & Insights

Vinci Partners reinstated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

December 04, 2024 — 08:35 pm EST

Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage of Vinci Partners (VINP) with a Buy rating and $13 price target The company’s combination with Compass puts Vinci Partners in an attractive position as one of the largest alternative asset managers in Latin America, with presence in seven countries and expansion of its LP base by almost 3-times, and the firm is constructive on the Fee Related Earnings growth outlook of the combined company, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

