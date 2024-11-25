News & Insights

Vinci Partners Joins Forces with Compass for LatAm Growth

November 25, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) has released an update.

Vinci Partners Investments has announced a strategic combination with Compass, creating a leading alternative asset management firm in Latin America. This move aims to capitalize on the underpenetrated alternatives market in the region, leveraging their collective expertise to offer a comprehensive range of investment solutions. The partnership is set to enhance Vinci’s growth through expanded geographic reach and collaborative fundraising efforts.

