Vinci Partners Joins Forces with Compass for LatAm Growth

Vinci Partners Investments has announced a strategic combination with Compass, creating a leading alternative asset management firm in Latin America. This move aims to capitalize on the underpenetrated alternatives market in the region, leveraging their collective expertise to offer a comprehensive range of investment solutions. The partnership is set to enhance Vinci’s growth through expanded geographic reach and collaborative fundraising efforts.

