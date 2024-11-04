News & Insights

Vinci Partners Expands into Brazilian Forestry Market

November 04, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) has released an update.

Vinci Partners Investments has expanded its reach into Brazil’s forestry sector with the acquisition of Lacan, a leading timberland investment management company. This strategic move is part of Vinci’s long-term growth plan, aiming to capitalize on the promising growth potential in Brazil’s forestry sector. With Lacan’s experienced team and robust investor base, Vinci is set to offer new investment opportunities and strengthen its position in Latin America’s alternative investment market.

