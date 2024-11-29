News & Insights

Vincenzo Zucchi Reports Financial Stability Amid Debt Increase

November 29, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Vincenzo Zucchi S.p.A. (IT:ZUC) has released an update.

Vincenzo Zucchi S.p.A., a key player in the European home textile market, reported a slight increase in its net financial debt to €21.1 million as of October 31, 2024, compared to the end of 2023. The company is managing its debt repayments according to schedule and has not faced any creditor actions that could disrupt its operations. Additionally, transactions with related parties are conducted under normal market conditions.

