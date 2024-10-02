News & Insights

Vimeo Confirms Charlie Ungashick As Chief Marketing Officer

October 02, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) announced Wednesday that appointment of Charlie Ungashick as Chief Marketing Officer. Ungashick, who has supported the brand as interim CMO since January 2024, will oversee the brand's comprehensive marketing efforts across the consumer and commercial channels.

He will also lead and produce the company's first customer conference, Vimeo REFRAME, later this month.

Ungashick brings more than 20 years of experience to Vimeo, most recently as CMO of Validity, a leader in the email optimization and CRM data space, and Head of Product at Applause, a market leader in crowdsourced software testing for apps, payments, websites, and smart devices.

Earlier in his career, Ungashick held roles in product management, and sales for rapidly growing technology companies.

