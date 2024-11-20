News & Insights

Viking Mines Launches Ambitious Gold Drilling Campaign

November 20, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has initiated a major drilling program at its First Hit Gold Project, targeting high-quality gold deposits along the Zuleika Shear. The company plans a phased 20,000-meter drilling campaign, focusing on both near mine and greenfields gold targets, with the first phase already underway. This ambitious exploration effort is fully funded, aiming to capitalize on the underexplored potential of the region’s prolific gold-bearing structures.

