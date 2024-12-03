Viking Holdings takes delivery of newest ocean ship

Viking announced it has taken delivery of the company’s newest ocean ship, the Viking Vela. The delivery ceremony took place this morning when the ship was presented at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Classified as a small ship, as are all Viking ocean ships, the Viking Vela has 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests.

