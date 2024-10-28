Videndum CEO Stephen Bird Steps Down; Names Stephen Harris Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Videndum Plc (VID.L), the international provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market, announced that Stephen Bird has stepped down as Group Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective immediately. He joined the company in 2009. A search for a new Group Chief Executive has commenced.

In addition, the company announced the appointment of Stephen Harris as Executive Chairman, with Sean Glithero joining as Group Chief Financial Officer. They will assume their respective new responsibilities immediately.

Videndum noted that Andrea Rigamonti has stepped off the Board, but will remain with the Company, assuming his prior position of Deputy Group Finance Director, which he held from October 2021 to December 2022 before joining the Board as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Stephen Harris most recently led Bodycote plc for over 15 years as its CEO. Stephen joined Videndum as a non-executive director in November 2023 and was appointed Chairman in May 2024. Stephen also has significant non-executive experience, including as Senior Independent Director at Mondi plc and as a non-executive director at Brixton plc.

Sean has previously been CFO at Auto Trader Group plc, Funding Circle Holdings plc, Matchesfashion and, most recently, at ASOS plc. He started his career at Ernst & Young where he qualified as a chartered accountant.

Videndum noted that it will immediately commence a strategic review and assessment of its reporting structure. The company will publish a trading update in late November 2024.

