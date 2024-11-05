Victory Metals Expands Rare Earths Potential in Australia

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Victory Metals Limited has successfully completed a drilling program at its North Stanmore Heavy Rare Earth Elements Project in Western Australia, confirming high-grade mineralization over a 13.5km strike. The results bolster the project’s potential as a significant global supplier of ethically sourced heavy rare earths, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected to enhance the project’s economics and mine life. The company aims to complete a scoping study by early 2025, positioning itself to meet rising global demand in the energy, technology, and defense sectors.

