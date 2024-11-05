News & Insights

Stocks

Victory Metals Expands Rare Earths Potential in Australia

November 05, 2024 — 06:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Victory Metals Limited has successfully completed a drilling program at its North Stanmore Heavy Rare Earth Elements Project in Western Australia, confirming high-grade mineralization over a 13.5km strike. The results bolster the project’s potential as a significant global supplier of ethically sourced heavy rare earths, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected to enhance the project’s economics and mine life. The company aims to complete a scoping study by early 2025, positioning itself to meet rising global demand in the energy, technology, and defense sectors.

For further insights into AU:VTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.