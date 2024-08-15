News & Insights

Victoria Gold Placed into Receivership After Heap Leach Pad Failure at Eagle Gold Mine

August 15, 2024 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Giann Liguid for Investing News Network

Victoria Gold (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF), the owner of the Yukon-based Eagle gold mine, has been placed into receivership after the collapse of a heap leach pad at the site in June.

The company said on Wednesday (August 14) that the Yukon government had made a receivership application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and the court granted the application later that day.

According to the Globe and Mail, the Yukon is looking to exert greater control over cleanup and impact mitigation efforts after the heap leach pad incident, which has raised questions about the future of mining in the territory.

About 4 million metric tons of cyanide-laden rock collapsed at Eagle on June 24, releasing around 2 million metric tons of contaminated material into the surrounding environment, extending beyond the mine's containment zone.

The mine, which is situated on the traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun, has since become the center of a contentious battle between the mining company and the Yukon government. The company has since been managing the cleanup, but its efforts have been criticized by both the government and the First Nation.

The Globe and Mail notes that the government has already stepped in to take over parts of the environmental mitigation process after Victoria Gold failed to meet certain directives, including the construction of a critical safety berm.

Victoria Gold said in Wednesday's press release that it would oppose receivership.

While the company is committed to moving forward at Eagle, stakeholders' frustration is growing.

“The company has lost our confidence and we do not believe they will be able to effectively address this disaster they created in our traditional territory,” said First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun Chief Dawna Hope in an August 1 statement.

The First Nation has requested a public inquiry to investigate the failures that led to the incident, and to ensure similar disasters do not occur in the future; it also wants Victoria Gold leadership to be removed from cleanup efforts.

The environmental impact of the cyanide spill continues to unfold. Last week, Yukon officials reported that dead fish were found in a creek near the mine, likely killed by contaminants released from the site. Additionally, water samples taken downstream from the mine have shown cyanide levels that exceed guidelines for aquatic life.

Groundwater contamination has also been detected, although Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Sudit Ranade, has assured the public that the contamination does not pose a threat to drinking water. "These are separate systems, and so at this time, the drinking water system that is regulated is still not at risk," he told the Canadian Press on August 9.

PwC has been appointed the receiver for Victoria Gold, and will now be responsible for mitigation work at Eagle.

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
