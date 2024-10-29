Vicinity Centres Appoints New Board Director

Vicinity Centres (AU:VCX) has released an update.

Vicinity Centres has announced the appointment of Angus McNaughton to its Board of Directors, effective from October 29, 2024. This strategic move comes as the company aims to bolster its leadership team and drive future growth. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence the company’s direction in the financial markets.

