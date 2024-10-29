News & Insights

Stocks

Vicinity Centres Appoints New Board Director

October 29, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vicinity Centres (AU:VCX) has released an update.

Vicinity Centres has announced the appointment of Angus McNaughton to its Board of Directors, effective from October 29, 2024. This strategic move comes as the company aims to bolster its leadership team and drive future growth. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence the company’s direction in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:VCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNRAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.