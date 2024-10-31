News & Insights

VICI Properties Q3 Profit Rises

October 31, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $732.9 million or $0.70 per share, compared to $556.3 million or $0.55 per share last year.

Revenues were $964.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 6.7% compared to $904.3 million last year

Funds from Operations for the quarter were $732.9 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to $556.3 million, or $0.55 per share last year.

Adjusted Funds from Operations was $593.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 8.4% compared to $547.6 million last year. AFFO per share was $0.57 for the quarter, an increase of 4.9% compared to $0.54 last year.

Looking forward to full year 2024, the company expects adjusted Funds From Operations of $2.25 to $2.26 per share, compared to prior estimate of $2.24 to $2.26 per share.

