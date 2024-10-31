News & Insights

Stocks

VICI Properties Announces Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

October 31, 2024 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VICI Properties ( (VICI) ) just unveiled an update.

VICI Properties Inc. reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, with a 6.7% increase in revenues and a 31.7% rise in net income year-over-year, showcasing its strong economic model. The company declared a 4.2% increase in quarterly dividends and deployed $230 million in capital, highlighting its commitment to growth and shareholder returns. With an updated AFFO guidance and a record of 100% rent collection, VICI continues to offer compelling investment opportunities bolstered by strategic capital markets activities and a solid balance sheet.

Find detailed analytics on VICI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VICI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.