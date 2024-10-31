VICI Properties Announces Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

VICI Properties ( (VICI) ) just unveiled an update.

VICI Properties Inc. reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, with a 6.7% increase in revenues and a 31.7% rise in net income year-over-year, showcasing its strong economic model. The company declared a 4.2% increase in quarterly dividends and deployed $230 million in capital, highlighting its commitment to growth and shareholder returns. With an updated AFFO guidance and a record of 100% rent collection, VICI continues to offer compelling investment opportunities bolstered by strategic capital markets activities and a solid balance sheet.

