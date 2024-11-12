News & Insights

Vicarious Surgical reports Q3 adjusted EPS ($2.87), consensus ($2.55)

“Our team’s strong execution throughout the year, continuing in the third quarter, has us on track to achieve our Version 1.0 System integration milestone within the next few weeks,” said Adam Sachs, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This sets the stage for us to complete our first clinical patient in less than a year, a critical step that we believe will demonstrate the immense clinical value of our single-port robotic system for both patients and surgeons.”

